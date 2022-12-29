Severe weather in the forecast even as we enjoy the warming trend in North Texas

Another weather front is headed for North Texas bringing with it thunderstorms through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The worst of the storms is expected to hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday.

“We don’t know how far west the severe threat will be or the extent of the severe threat yet. Just be aware that severe weather is possible Monday,” according to the NWS website.

Severe weather is defined by the NWS as “a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour.”

Rain is also likely as the weather front moves across the Metroplex, and the NWS warns that it could lead to “minor flooding.”