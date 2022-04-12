Is a storm coming? How to get severe weather alerts to your phone in KC and Johnson County

Spring weather can really keep you on your toes. One day it’s sunny and bright, and the next it’s storming with a risk of tornadoes.

Luckily for you, the City of Kansas City has a service that can help. AlertKC is a text and notification system with the goal of keeping Kansas City residents safe and aware if severe weather is reported in the area. If Tuesday’s thunderstorms across the metro or a tornado warning are on the way, the service will alert you so you can adjust your plans accordingly.

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

You can subscribe to receive alerts by using this online form. You’ll have to enter your email to sign up, and once you have, you can decide if you want to keep receiving alerts by email or receive them by text message.

Likewise, you can also sign up to get alerts by downloading the Everbridge app on your Apple or Android device. The system allows you to tailor the app to only send you the notifications you need the most, such as severe weather changes.

Only approved messages from the city are sent through Everbridge’s system, according to the city’s website.

Once you’re signed up and registered to receive alerts for Kansas City, the app may also send out phone calls during severe weather events, such as a snowstorm.

These are the type of alerts you can get after you sign up:

Weather notifications

Emergency/disaster information

Water main breaks

Community events

If you’re in Johnson County, you can also receive the same alerts through NotifiyJoCo. You can register here or also download the Everbridge app and set your notifications to only receive what you want. If you have problems with registering for NotifiyJoCo, call 913-826-5555.

Like Kansas City, only approved messages go through NotifyJoCo’s system.