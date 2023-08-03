Tornado watches persist as severe storms approach Ottawa, Gatineau

Stay on alert for dangerous storms across parts of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday as severe weather is likely heading through the afternoon and evening hours.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of eastern Ontario, including the City of Ottawa, as well as parts of western and central Quebec. In addition to the risk for tornadoes, these storms could produce hail the size of toonies or even golf balls, strong wind gusts, and locally heavy downpours.

Remember, a tornado watch means that conditions are favourable for the development of tornadoes. Forecasters would issue a tornado warning when they spot strong rotation within a severe thunderstorm that could signal a tornado is imminent or occurring.

We've already seen numerous severe storms roll through the region, dropping large hail across eastern Ontario and prompting a tornado warning in Ottawa. While that tornado warning has since expired, a tornado watch continues through the evening hours as severe storms persist throughout the area.

It'll be important to stay weather-aware and heed any warnings issued in your area. Also keep your electronics charged and have a safety plan in place.

Thursday

Areas: Much of Ontario and Quebec

Timing: Thursday afternoon and evening

Weather: Ottawa, Gatineau and surrounding regions are at the forefront for all hazards, including the potential for supercells and tornadoes through the afternoon and evening.

Baron - ONSouthQCRiskThu - Aug3

Thursday started off with a line of showers and thunderstorms tracking across southern Ontario and Quebec. A second and more potent round of storms is expected through the afternoon and evening hours.

It's a busy travel day ahead of the long weekend, and heavily used routes will likely be impacted by these thunderstorms as building heat and humidity will increase the potential for strong storms through the afternoon.

Severe storms are possible along the Highway 401 corridor east of Toronto heading all the way into Ottawa. Additionally, severe storms are possible along Highway 400 north through cottage country toward Algonquin and all the way into Sudbury. This widespread risk will affect many routes with large hail, up to the size of golf balls, as well as heavy downpours.

Forecasters are closely watching a potent environment around the National Capital Region and eastern Ontario, spanning into southern Quebec, where one or two tornadoes may also be in the cards. Supercells are possible around the 4-7 p.m. time frame when instability and thunderstorm energy are the highest, triggered by a cold front cutting through the region.

Confidence: High for severe thunderstorm activity, lower for tornadoes and exact timing of supercells.

Keep your electronics charged and have a safety plan in place as weather watches and warnings update throughout the day. Expect to drive slowly and leave extra time if a thunderstorm pops up along your route.

Strong storms will likely linger into the early evening before easing, but not ending, through the overnight into early Friday.

Friday

Areas: Southern Ontario and Quebec

Timing: Through the afternoon

Weather: While southern Ontario can expect improving conditions Friday, there is still the threat for a few lingering and isolated thunderstorms to develop.

It will take a little longer for southern Quebec to settle down, with scattered storms continuing. Some storms will be a little more potent south of the St. Lawrence, as strong winds, small hail and heavy rain remain a concern into Friday afternoon.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.

The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Stay with The Weather Network on all platforms for the latest on conditions across Ontario and Quebec.