Severe thunderstorms expected midweek may bring heavy rain, even hail to Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas is in for a bout of potential severe storms mid-week, with heavy rain and hail possible.

A cold front will bring storms to the Dallas-Fort Worth area starting Tuesday night and rolling into both Wednesday and Thursday, said Jason Dunn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

The storms are expected to mainly bring widespread rainfall to North Texas, but there could be a few small storms with hail in the mix.

“Looks like fairly widespread rainfall around two or three inches maybe, but there’s gonna be some spots that see a lot more than that,” Dunn said.

Rain chances increase mid-week, with most locations seeing an average of 1-3" of rain through Friday. Isolated flash flooding will be possible, especially where rainfall totals exceed 3". A few strong/severe storms with hail and gusty winds are possible Wednesday evening/night. pic.twitter.com/YUFoAhJmhF — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 2, 2023

Before the storms get here, North Texans can expect a pair of warm days to start the week.

Monday is expected to be in the low to mid 90’s, while Tuesday may be a bit cooler in the lower 90 degrees due to cloud coverage, Dunn said. The mid-week storms will bring the temperature down to the mid-80’s on Wednesday.

As storms wrap-up in the Metroplex on Thursday, the temperature is expected to be in the upper 70’s, Dunn said. The cool weather will continue into Friday and the weekend, hovering around a high in the mid to upper 70 degrees.

With 70-degree days on the horizon, is North Texas finally done with the heat and headed for fall temperatures?

“We can still get warm through October and even into early November,” Dunn said. “I don’t think we’ll be as warm as we are, but it’ll be more fall like for sure.”