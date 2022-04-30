Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City metro Friday: National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the Kansas City metropolitan area Friday night to last through the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said on Twitter on Friday that storms are predicted to arrive in the immediate metropolitan area sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. Possible threats include damaging winds up to 80 mph — considered the primary risk — and scattered hail up to 2 inches.

The weather service also said the possibility of one or two isolated tornadoes could not be ruled out.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.#mowx #kswx https://t.co/yl7KxbJfFs — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 30, 2022

The watch was scheduled to remain in place through 4 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Along with the immediate Kansas City area, the threat of severe weather was in place for other counties along the northern half of the Missouri-Kansas border, parts of northwestern Missouri and southwestern Iowa.

Earlier Friday, meteorologist Hallie Bova with NWS predicted storms moving across central Kansas could bring heavy wind, large hail and possibly localized flooding.