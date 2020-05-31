Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary was issued Sunday afternoon.

The developing low pressure system was expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and and thunderstorms to central Alberta, Environment Canada cautioned at 2:30 p.m.

"Some of these thunderstorms may become severe in nature," the alert read.

Warnings for the southwest corner of the province, near Crowsnest Pass and Cardston, cautioned of 100 km/h wind gusts, as did warnings for the Red Deer, Lloydminster and Edmonton areas.

Hail already started Sunday as a protest wrapped up in Fish Creek Park, where 100 people had gathered to speak out against anti-black racism and police violence, in solidarity with protests occurring across the U.S. and Canada.

The alert comes roughly 12 hours after an intense early-morning thunderstorm swept through the city, waking some and treating those who were still awake to a 3 a.m. light show.

An up-to-date list of weather warnings is available on the government's website.