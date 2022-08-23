Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for southern Alberta

A slow-moving thunderstorm has caused Environment Canada to issue a weather warning from Kananaskis down to Waterton Lakes. (Environment Canada - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning stretching in Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre, Kananaskis - Canmore, Okotoks - High River - Claresholm and Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park as of 9:39 p.m. MT.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for Hinton - Grande Cache and north to Nordegg - Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734. Calgary was also added at 9:41.

Thunderstorm warnings are issued when severe weather is imminent and capable of producing nickel-size hail and heavy rain that can be dangerous to people and property.

The warning issued for Kananaskis says the storm was located 25 km southeast of Kananaskis village and moving very slowly as of 9:05 p.m. MT.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" the warning said.

Watches mean current weather conditions are favourable for potential strong gusts of wind, hail and heavy rain but no storms are currently imminent.

Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for Hanna - Coronation - Oyen.

There are also four air quality warnings in the following areas due to wildfires:

Residents can continue to monitor storm developments by following the #ABstorm hashtag on Twitter or by checking Environment Canada's Alberta weather alerts page.