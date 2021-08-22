Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Calgary, parts of central Alberta

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Calgary and parts of central Alberta on Sunday afternoon. (Stephanie Dubois/CBC - image credit)

Calgary and parts of central Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Sunday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said as of 3:30 p.m., a storm was located five kilometres west of Calgary, and was moving east at 30 km/h.

The storm was capable for producing strong winds, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain, the agency cautioned.

Storms were developing throughout central and southern Alberta on Sunday afternoon, and were expected to move northeast throughout the evening.

Some areas, including Red Deer and Clearwater County, are expected to get up to 70 mm of rainfall. The heavy rain is expected to taper off on Monday afternoon into the evening.

