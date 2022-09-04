Severe thunderstorm warning in southeast Tarrant County, national weather service says

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in southeast Tarrant County until 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

People in that quadrant of the county should expect hail to damage vehicles and wind to damage roofs, siding and trees.

About 315 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was near Grand Prairie, moving south at 20 mph, the weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm also was issued in west-central Dallas County.

The weather service forecast wind gusts of 60 mph and half dollar size hail.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across North Texas this afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not forecast.

The weather service predicts a 40% chance of rain through 11 p.m. Sunday before skies are expected to clear overnight. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. on Labor Day with a forecast high of about 92 degrees.

