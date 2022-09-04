Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Ottawa

Environment Canada is urging people to take cover immediately should threatening weather approach. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for north Ottawa with Environment Canada saying nickel-sized hail is a possibility.

Meteorologists are tracking a line of thunderstorms, which are expected to move eastward across the city until around 8:30 p.m.

The weather agency says heavy downpours are expected and urged people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Avoid driving through water on roads," the warning reads.

A thunderstorm watch is in effect for south Ottawa, which means conditions in that area are capable of producing a severe thunderstorm.