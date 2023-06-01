Severe thunderstorm threat swings back into southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba

Another stormy week has taken hold of the Prairies after the first tornado of 2023 was confirmed for Canada in Saskatchewan last weekend, and now what has been confirmed as the second in Alberta.

Photos of a landspout tornado northeast of Stettler, Alta., surfaced on social media Wednesday afternoon after severe storms popped up. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued brief tornado warnings, but in that time, numerous photos were posted on Twitter. Later in the afternoon, ECCC did confirm that it was indeed a landspout tornado, though with no damage reported so far.

Going forward, the storm threat will shift once again for Thursday, with the severe potential swinging farther south into Saskatchewan and extending into parts of southwestern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. The risk includes large hail and strong winds.

Thursday

Areas: Saskatchewan and extreme southern Manitoba

Weather: Thunderstorms will develop along a trough moving through the Prairies, but the greatest risk on Thursday will be in Saskatchewan. Large hail, up to ping pong ball-sized, strong wind gusts and heavy rain are the major threats. Storms have been quite isolated the past couple of days, but they’ll be more widespread in Saskatchewan on Thursday, while remaining scattered in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Baron - PR Thursday storm risk - June1

Friday

Areas: Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba

Weather: The risk for thunderstorms remains widespread throughout the eastern Prairies on Friday. The risk of severe storm development shifts east slightly, with the same hazards as Thursday, large hail, up to ping pong ball-sized, strong wind gusts and heavy rain. The storms in Saskatchewan will be more widespread with the Interlake region and northwestern Ontario being more isolated.

Baron - PR Friday storm risk - June1

Analysis

Disturbances embedded in a westerly flow will continue to trigger thunderstorms. The Prairies remain in an unstable, southerly flow on the backside of a strong, high-pressure ridge across northwestern Ontario.

This means there will be a daily thunderstorm risk to close out the week, followed by a blocking pattern that will bring high heat and humidity back to the region for the weekend.

Baron - PR temps Saturday - June1

Prepare

Stay alert and monitor the forecast for updates. Have a plan and a place to head indoors if the weather changes.

[Watches](https://www.theweathernetwork.com/en/news/science/explainers/how-severe-weather-is-communicated-in-canada) mean conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

[Warnings](https://www.theweathernetwork.com/en/news/science/explainers/how-severe-weather-is-communicated-in-canada) mean they are imminent or occurring in your area.

WATCHWARNING

