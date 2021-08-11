Heat, humidity and storm chance pattern refuses to budge in Ontario

Another day of heat, humidity and thunderstorm risk for southern Ontario Wednesday, as the muggy airmass and a trough continue to keep both around this week. Temperatures will hit the 30-degree mark in more locales in the south, accompanied by feels-like values at or above 40 for more areas. The threat for storms will also appear in northeastern Ontario, thanks to a trough, as well. The end of the week will likely see a final round of thunderstorms before the pattern changes on the weekend, ahead of an approaching cold front. More on the heat and storm threat below, plus a look at when some relief arrives.

WEDNESDAY: HEAT, HUMIDITY LOCKS IN ACROSS THE SOUTH, STORM RISK LINGERS

Wednesday will see the thunderstorm threat bubble up once more, resulting from a stagnant pattern that's been ongoing this week. Northeastern sections and southern Ontario will see the risk. A trough will be the spark to any storms that fire up in both regions in the afternoon and evening.

The potential for severe storms in the north will encompass an area extending from eastern Lake Superior to northern Georgian Bay, all the way into the James Bay region.

ONQCRiskWed

The severe risk will not be as widespread in the south, remaining north of the Greater Toronto Area and extending from just east of Lake Huron, and stretching through cottage country and eastern sections, with some spillover into western Quebec. The main hazards with any severe storm will be heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and large hail.

Meanwhile, in the south, the searing heat and humidex values continue spread across southern Ontario, with the Niagara region and Greater Toronto Area seeing 30-degree daytime highs and a humidex exceeding 40. Just to put it into perspective, Toronto’s hottest day so far this year was June 6, which saw a daytime high of 33.8°C.

ONWEDTEMP

LOOK AHEAD: ANOTHER LATE-WEEK CHANCE OF STORMS BEFORE PLEASANT WEEKEND

The hottest week of the summer continues through Friday with tropical humidity, with feels-like values near 40, and a few rounds of thunderstorms with torrential downpours.

A cold front will approach the region on Friday and sink south of the region for the weekend. A final round of thunderstorms is likely ahead of the cold front with strong to severe storms possible.

ONTEMPSAT

Relief from the heat and humidity is anticipated for this weekend with abundant sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. In fact, daytime highs will be a couple degrees cooler than seasonal. Pleasant weather continues early next week, with partly sunny skies and a warming trend.

TIPS FOR KEEPING COOL IN THE HEAT

Keep the heat in mind as you plan your week. Prepare to limit outdoor activity and make arrangements to keep cool.

Safety Tips Extreme Heat

During a heat event, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle

Also consider these tips to staying cool including eating spicy foods, taking vitamins, stay in the shade, consider hot over cold drinks, and avoid dark clothing.

Check back as we continue to monitor the forecast in southern Ontario.