Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for much of Wake County

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for much of Wake County, including Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Zebulon, Bunn, Apex, Knightdale, Wendell, Rolesville, Lake Benson, Pilot and Lake Wheeler.

The NWS says cloud to ground lightning has been frequent with this storm and advises people to take shelter in an interior room.

The thunderstorm warning remains in effect till 3 p.m., the flash flood warning until 5:45.

This is a developing story and will be updated.