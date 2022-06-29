Severe storms, very large hail possible on the Prairies Wednesday

The same system that brought severe thunderstorms to portions of British Columbia and Alberta on Tuesday will bring a fresh round of stormy weather to the southern Prairies during the day on Wednesday. Stay alert through the day and prepare to act quickly if warnings are issued. More on Wednesday’s storm threat and what to expect for the long weekend, below.

WEDNESDAY: SEVERE STORMS, CONDITIONAL TORNADO THREAT

A widespread risk for thunderstorms will develop through the day on Wednesday across the southern Prairies.

PRRisk

Dynamics are favourable for severe thunderstorms across southern Saskatchewan, southern Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario. This threat includes Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

The strongest thunderstorms that form could produce very large hail—the size of golf balls or larger—along with a risk for strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

PRModel

There’s a conditional risk for supercells across southern Manitoba, which would increase the threat for very large hail and even bump up the tornado risk through the region. The risk is uncertain due to a lack of moisture in the area. This could keep the greatest severe risk south of the border.

Thunderstorms will develop across southern and central Saskatchewan during the mid- to late-afternoon hours on Wednesday. These storms will push into Manitoba through the evening hours, reaching northwestern Ontario after dark.

Stay alert for severe weather watches and warnings on Wednesday. Nighttime severe thunderstorms are especially dangerous.

LONG WEEKEND: COOL CANADA DAY, SEASONABLE THIS WEEKEND

Things are looking much quieter as we look ahead toward the long weekend.

Cooler conditions behind this latest storm system will bring below-seasonal temperatures to the region on Canada Day. Folks in southern Manitoba will certainly feel the relative chill, with temperatures hovering around 20°C—several degrees below seasonal—through the weekend.

Winnipeg 7day

We’ll see a warmup heading into the first full week of July. Daytime highs across the region will reach the mid- to upper-20s for much of next week, which is warm but not excessive by any means for this point in the summer.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Prairies this weekend into next week, with the greatest opportunity for some pop-up precipitation falling over Alberta on Sunday and Monday.

Check back for the latest on conditions across the Prairies.