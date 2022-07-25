Tornado-warned storm threatens southern Ontario

9:10 PM EDT: Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued tornado watches to warnings in southern Ontario. "This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," states ECCC. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. "If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," states ECCC.

CURRENT TORNADO WARNIGS (ONTARIO)

  • Tamworth - Sydenham - South Frontenac

Continue reading below for a more detailed forecast for central Canada.

After a stormy weekend in parts of Central Canada, the threat of active weather will be minimal as we look ahead to a beautiful start to the work week. Expect relief from high heat and humidity as temperatures will keep around seasonal as we start the last week of July. For more on what to expect for the week, read below.

A bumpy Sunday is in store for folks across Ontario and Quebec as we see several rounds of thunderstorms develop throughout Central Canada.

Sunday: Risk for severe weather creeps into southern Ontario and Quebec

Sunday has the potential to see several rounds of thunderstorms sweep across the southern halves of Ontario and Quebec. Rain and thunderstorms could traverse southern Ontario through the morning hours on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a cold front scooting south will collide with the hot, unstable air parked over the region. Widespread thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of the cold front during the day on Sunday as the boundary moves through the region.

There is a bit of uncertainty with storm coverage in southern Ontario, though, given the morning rain and storms. Storm coverage and intensity here will depend on how much the atmosphere can recover and destabilize again during the afternoon.

However, models are showing early-afternoon clearing across southwestern Ontario to add some energy into the atmosphere. Strong winds remain the main concern, but forecasters can't rule out a tornado risk north of Lake Erie and Niagara region, where there's the best chance for the storms to develop independently.

The risk for severe storms extends into southern and eastern Quebec, as well, with potential for small hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Looking ahead: Beautiful start to the last week of July

Conditions will grow calmer and a touch cooler behind the cold front come Monday. We can expect lower humidity and temperatures around seasonal as we start the last week of July, a change that’ll feel downright refreshing after this past week.

Our next opportunity for active weather will arrive by late Wednesday or Thursday, followed after by a return to pleasant conditions and near-seasonal temperatures heading into the long weekend. Looking ahead, there is the potential for a rather warm pattern across the region during the first week of August.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario and Quebec.

