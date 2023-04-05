Tornadoes could slam 9 states today, hours after twisters hit central US: Live weather updates

DETROIT – A ground stop was in place Wednesday at three major Midwestern airports early Wednesday as a front of dangerous thunderstorms that could fuel tornadoes rolled through the region.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport all halted flights. Severe storms were forecast across nine states, hours after tornadoes slammed through parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

"The atmosphere will be favorable for significant severe weather including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds," the National Weather Service office in Detroit tweeted.

Severe storms could also produce strong tornadoes and large hail across parts of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas, the National Weather Service warned. More than 45 million Americans were under tornado, severe thunderstorm or wind watches and advisories Wednesday.

The latest line of destructive weather comes less than a week after dozens of tornadoes roared through the Midwest and South, killing more than 30 people and damaging thousands of homes and businesses.

Farther north, blizzard conditions were sweeping across parts of the Upper Midwest; parts of the Dakotas were expecting up to 17 inches of snow. And wintry weather is also returning to New York and New England on Wednesday: Snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible in the region.

Developments:

►The weather service in Missouri confirmed a tornado hit near Glenallen early Wednesday. State emergency management officials said damage was "extensive."

►In Illinois, the weather service found evidence of an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 120 mph near Colona on Tuesday. A roof was torn off a gas station with a wall collapsed.

Iowa town braces for more damage

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Central Iowa on Tuesday night. In Keokuk County, where 19 homes were destroyed and others damaged in last week's storms, emergency management official Marissa Reisen worried about residents coping if another storm hits.

“All of the people who have been impacted by the storms Friday night are doing all this work, to clean up, to gather their stuff, to pile up the debris,” Reisen said. “If a storm comes through and hits them again and throws all that hard work all over the place again, it will be so deflating to those people.”

Same conditions that spawned last week's devastation exist again

The fierce storms that started Friday and continued into the weekend spawned deadly tornadoes in 11 states as the system swept across much of the South, Midwest and Northeast. The same conditions that fueled those storms – an area of low pressure combined with strong southerly winds – were setting up the severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday, said Ryan Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Severe weather and tornado risks that spread across the Plains and Mississippi Valley on Tuesday are moving east, impacting a stretch from the Great Lakes region to parts of the Appalachians and beyond on Wednesday.

Dangerous winds and severe thunderstorms were possible in at least 10 states on Wednesday.

North, South Dakota struggle under blizzard conditions

Dozens of schools in South Dakota closed Tuesday because of blizzard conditions. State executive branch offices were also closed in much of the state. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed off on $20 million Tuesday for emergency snow removal grants to localities.

Storms move farther east

The severe weather that rattled more than a dozen states on Tuesday was expected to move east on Wednesday. A band of the country from Louisiana to western New York could be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The zone will likely include parts of the Ohio Valley to the Great Lakes region and parts of the Appalachians. The areas could be at risk for hail, isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

Severe weather rolls through the Midwest on April 4, 2023, south of Stuart, Iowa.

US weather watches and warnings

Blizzard, winter storm conditions extend over the Plains, Midwest

A blizzard warning remained in effect into Wednesday in states in the Plains and Midwest, and some areas were expecting over a foot of snow. Blizzard conditions were expected in North Dakota, and up to 17 inches of snow with winds gusting up to 55 mph were possible in some areas. A blizzard warning is also in effect until Thursday morning in parts of Minnesota; snow accumulations of up to 16 inches and winds up to 45 mph were possible.

But even in states where blizzard conditions weren't likely on Thursday, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories stretched from Wyoming to Michigan. In northern Michigan, show and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches were possible, while winds were expected to reach up to 40 mph.

Wintry weather again hits New York, New England

A winter weather advisory was in effect on Wednesday in parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Snow accumulations were expected to reach up to 2 inches, and freezing rain and sleet could make travel treacherous in the area. The hazardous driving conditions could impact the morning commute, the National Weather Service warned.

Sleet accumulations could reach up to 1 inch in parts of Maine and New Hampshire, and winds could gust up to 35 mph.

Contributing: Francesca Block, Des Moines Register; The Associated Press

Winter storm map

National Weather Radar

