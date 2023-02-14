Severe storms may bring hail, tornadoes to North Texas on Wednesday, weather service says

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night in North and Central Texas, primarily along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The forecast calls for a few strong to severe storms capable of all modes of severe weather. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible, according to the NWS hazardous weather outlook.

What’s uncertain is how many storms will develop as a cold front moves through the region, the weather service said, advising residents to watch for updates to the forecast.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast called for about a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in Fort Worth before midnight Wednesday.

The high temperature will be in the mid 70s Wednesday before dropping to around 36 Wednesday night.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

