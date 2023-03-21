Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds possible in North Texas weather on Thursday

A threat of severe weather will return to the North Texas forecast on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Madi Gordon, a NWS meteorologist, said the greatest concern on Thursday afternoon and evening is for the areas to the northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. Those thunderstorms are expected to be scattered and could bring large hail and damaging winds. The threat of tornadoes is expected to be low, according to Gordon.

Later, a cold front coming through the area Thursday night is expected to bring strong, possibly severe storms to Dallas-Fort Worth overnight into early Friday morning. There is a medium risk of large hail and a low risk of damaging winds and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

More strong, severe storms are possible for North Texas again on Thursday, March 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

This will be the third week in a row that severe weather has threatened the region on Thursday. Last week, two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Irving. causing property damage at a car dealership and a townhome complex. The previous week, powerful winds caused damage in Fort Worth and other parts of Tarrant County.

Gordon said the timing and areas that will be affected by the severe weather are still uncertain. Residents should monitor the forecast for any changes.

After highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday through Thursday, the cold front will lower the temperature slightly, but the high is expected to remain in the 70s Friday and through the weekend.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

Open

Current Temperatures

Current temperatures and weather data from NOAA weather stations updated hourly. Tap on the map for current weather conditions, including humidity, wind speed. and direction. Data provided by NOAA and Esri.

Open