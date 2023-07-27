Severe storms on deck once again, tornado risk for parts of Ontario, Quebec

Tornado-warned storms raced across parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday, bringing down trees and leaving thousands without power. Now, as this final full week of July comes to a close, the threat for severe thunderstorms will continue into Friday for both Ontario and Quebec.

Much like how recent storms have developed, the risks on Thursday and Friday will include large hail, damaging winds, and the threat for a tornado or two. With many venturing outdoors for summer vacation, it's important to remain weather aware and stay on top of the warnings in your area.

Thursday

Area: Northeastern Ontario and northwestern Quebec

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: Storms are expected to develop in northeastern Ontario Thursday afternoon before tracking into northwestern Quebec later Thursday night.

There is the possibility for storms to become supercells (rotating storms), which will lead to the threats of strong wind gusts, large hail, as well as the chance for a tornado or two.

If you are at the cabin or camping, be sure to charge your electronics and keep your phone on to stay updated with the ever-changing weather alerts.

Friday

Area: Southwestern Ontario, central and eastern Ontario, and southern Quebec

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: The same front in northern Ontario will move southeast on Friday, bringing the risk back for more severe thunderstorms.

There will be a mixture of different types of storms, so the threats will vary for different areas, but there is the risk for strong wind gusts and large hail. There is also the chance for tornadoes once again.

As for southwestern Ontario, there is the potential for storms to become severe, but there is still some uncertainty if those storms will track into the region or not.

A cooler pattern is likely across the region for the final few days of July and continuing through at least the first week of August, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than seasonal most days.

We will continue to have a risk for occasional showers, but we should see a temporary break from the strong and severe storms, and torrential rains.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario and Quebec.

