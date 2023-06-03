Severe storm, tornado threats increase on the Prairies on Saturday

Saturday has the potential to be a rough day for some folks on the Prairies as severe thunderstorms pop up once again across a large swath of the region.

The greatest threat will exist over southern Saskatchewan, where severe thunderstorms are likely and dynamics are favourable for one or two tornadoes.

Saturday

Areas: Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Weather: Severe weather will target the central and eastern Prairies again this weekend, with a heightened threat for severe thunderstorms in southern Saskatchewan through the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

The day will see an atmosphere primed for severe thunderstorms as an approaching low-pressure system provides the trigger and lift for storms to form, and afternoon temperatures around 30 degrees fuel the storms beyond severe limits.

Main Threats: Large hail and strong wind gusts are possible in the strongest storms that develop on Saturday. Ample moisture throughout the atmosphere will allow the heavier storms to produce torrential rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

Some wind shear over the region could allow storms to rotate, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Sunday

Areas: Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Weather: Moisture squeezed along a boundary draped across the Prairies will serve as the main trigger for thunderstorms on Sunday.

While this is an early look at the severe weather threat and forecasters will continue to refine the details through the weekend, significant moisture levels and summery temperatures will build plenty of instability to fuel thunderstorm development through the afternoon and evening hours.

However, with many communities in southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba likely reaching 30°C on Sunday, there might be a cap present in the atmosphere that could inhibit thunderstorm development in the extreme south.

Stay tuned through the weekend for the latest forecast updates, and continue to monitor severe weather watches and warnings for your location to stay ahead of dangerous storms.

Prepare

Stay alert and monitor the forecast for updates. Have a plan and a place to head indoors if the weather changes.

Watches mean conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Warnings mean they are imminent or occurring in your area.

WATCHWARNING

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on conditions across the Prairies.

