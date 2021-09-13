Frost and mountain snow possible as cool air sweeps the Prairies

Chilly weather is on the way to the Prairies this week. Temperatures a few degrees below seasonal will bring mountain snow and morning lows cold enough for a threat of frost at lower elevations. This pattern will slowly spread east over the next few days, eventually reaching eastern areas by the end of the week. Gusty winds will sweep across parts of the region over the next few days, as well. More on what's ahead for the upcoming week, below.

MONDAY: STORM THREAT MOVES EAST, WIDESPREAD GUSTY WINDS

Alberta had to deal with some severe thunderstorms on Sunday as a surface trough moved through the region. While the severe threat will subside Monday, the trough could spark some more showers and storms as it pushes east into Saskatchewan.

PRMonRisk

The best chance for thunderstorms will cover parts of northern Saskatchewan and northeastern Alberta during the day on Monday. Any of these storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Winds will ramp up across the region as the week begins. Wind gusts of 40-60 km/h will become widespread on Monday evening across the northern half of Alberta, much of Saskatchewan, and extending into southern Manitoba, as well.

PRMonTemps

Daytime highs on Monday will stay a bit cool, with readings in the upper teens and lower 20s common throughout the region.

LOOK AHEAD: TEMPERATURE SWINGS, FROST, ALPINE SNOW POSSIBLE

An upper-level trough moving across the Prairies will set the stage for the chilly temperatures we’ll experience over the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain several degrees below seasonal across Alberta for the second half of this week.

Calgary7Day

Calgary’s forecast low of 2°C on Wednesday morning would be chilly enough for frost to develop in spots.

The colder weather will also bring the potential for snow to the central Rockies by midweek.

MountainSnow

Despite the cooldown, we’ll see brief shots of warmer temperatures for parts of the Prairies on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching eastern areas by next weekend.

Another system will track across the region mid- or late week.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast updates across the Prairies.