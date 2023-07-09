Potent storms could pelt Manitoba with large hail on Sunday

Sunday will look and feel like the height of summer across the western half of Canada as hot temperatures allow thunderstorms to bubble and thrive throughout the region.

We’re looking at a risk for thunderstorms from British Columbia to Manitoba, a vast swath of real estate that should stay on alert Sunday for rapidly changing conditions.

Plenty of instability draped across B.C. and the Prairies will provide the fuel needed to allow thunderstorms to spark and thrive during the day Sunday. The risk includes most of Interior B.C. and the western half of Alberta, including much of Calgary and the foothills.

At the same time, we’ll see a cold front plunging south across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, which could provide an extra kick to thunderstorms that develop across these provinces.

The day’s strongest thunderstorms could see large hail, strong wind gusts, and hefty downpours, but the risk for large hail is heightened over southern Manitoba where dynamics are favourable for a few severe storms to rotate. Rotation helps a storm grow stronger, which can support the development of larger hailstones.

Temperatures will remain toasty through the beginning of the workweek, but refreshing air isn’t far off. Low temperatures could dip into the lower teens in southern portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba by Tuesday morning.

Keep The Weather Network’s app handy on your phone to peek at the radar and keep up with watches and warnings as the day progresses.

Stay close to a safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on the severe storm threat across the Prairies.

