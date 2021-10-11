Unusually warm temperatures cover southern Ontario, rainfall for some

The extended period of October warmth continues this week in southern Ontario. However, some regions will see rainfall and the risk of thunderstorms that could interrupt outdoor plans. More on what to expect throughout the week ahead, below.

MONDAY: GORGEOUS END TO THANKSGIVING WEEKEND FOR SOUTH, STORM CHANCE IN NORTH

Thanksgiving weekend could end on a stormy note in northern Ontario with the risk for widespread thunderstorms that have the potential to become severe in areas near the eastern side of Lake Superior.

onrisk

The storms may develop in the evening and any storms that do turn severe could produce strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and small hail. There is also the threat of localized flooding.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: OCTOBER'S WARM STRETCH CONTINUES

The very mild pattern will persist throughout the week and temperatures will continue to be 5-10°C above seasonal. However, some regions in northern Ontario could see unsettled weather during the first half of this week.

Tuestemps

The boundary over Ontario will allow a warm front to lift into southern areas Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing a chance of showers and potentially rumbles of thunder as a result of instability in the atmosphere.

Areas north-northeast of Lake Superior sections may get some considerable rainfall through Wednesday, with a large swath expected to see 30-50 mm, though the thunderstorms that do occur could contribute to locally higher amounts.

Considerably less rainfall is expected for areas farther east and west of the lake.

ONrain

Another round of rain is expected late week, but we should also see some periods of sunshine throughout. The very warm pattern will relax for the following week, but temperatures should continue to be above seasonal.

Thumbnail submitted by Tammy Fisher, Katrine, Ontario