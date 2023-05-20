Severe storm risk arrives in Western Canada alongside much-needed relief

A rare glimmer of hope is on the horizon for parts of Western Canada after a long period of dry, summer-like weather launched a horrible start to the wildfire season in Alberta and British Columbia.

We’ll see a chance for thunderstorms all three days of this long weekend as a stretch of unsettled weather begins to build over the west once again. Poor air quality and an extreme fire danger persists to start the weekend, but a decent chance for rain during the second half of the weekend could bring much-needed relief to some of the hardest hit communities.

Saturday

The recent spate of summer-like weather built up a good deal of instability across parts of Alberta and B.C. A weak, slow-moving disturbance trekking into the region should provide enough of a trigger for thunderstorms to bubble up amid the unstable airmass.

A widespread risk for thunderstorms will exist on Saturday throughout the B.C. Interior and much of western Alberta, stretching from Agassiz east to Pincher Creek, and extending all the way north toward Grande Prairie and Dawson Creek.

WestRiskSaturday

Some of the thunderstorms could reach severe limits, especially in the Okanagan, with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail possible in the most robust storms that take advantage of Saturday’s warmth.

These will be hit-or-miss storms, and areas across the Interior that manage to avoid any clouds or precipitation could see daytime highs jump into the 30s. However, more seasonal values will hold on across the Sunshine Coast.

Sunday and Monday

A renewed opportunity for thunderstorms will spread over the B.C. Interior and much of Alberta by Sunday. The risk for severe storms will spread through much of southeastern B.C. and build into the northern Alberta foothills north toward the Elbow region.

WestRiskSunday

The highest chance for boisterous storms will remain in southeastern B.C., where heavy downpours could interrupt campers and adventurers for a second day in a row. Farther north, the strongest storms west of Edmonton could produce large hail and strong wind gusts.

An upper-level pattern change sweeping into Western Canada could bring a third day of thunderstorms to the western Prairies as a welcomed round of precipitation arrives in areas hardest hit by the recent wildfires.

A trough over the Pacific will swing into the B.C. coast toward the end of the weekend and into early next week. An upper-level low developing off this trough will bring a round of significant precipitation and a break from the unseasonably hot temperatures roasting the region.

WestRain

Forecasters expect widespread rainfall to begin Monday and last for at least a couple of days, stretching into mid-week.

Precise rainfall amounts and the exact locations benefitting from these much-needed rains will become clearer this weekend, but either way, this looks to be a positive step toward dampening ongoing wildfires and preventing more fires from breaking out.

Temperatures on track to ease for a bit

Along with the rain, this upper-level shift will bring a break from the extended stretch of summer-like temperatures that’s caused so much trouble across the region over the past month.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal through the weekend before cooler, below-seasonal conditions temporarily move in early next week.

WestMonday

Much of B.C. and northern Alberta will see temperatures fall by 10+ degrees on Monday, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper-teens in the forecast for a couple of days. This cooldown will aid in wildfire management for the duration of the atmospheric break.

Temperatures will start to rebound by late next week, though, just in time for the arrival of meteorological summer.

Thumbnail image courtesy of Tom Southon in Invermere, B.C.

