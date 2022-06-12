Tornado warning issued in Saskatchewan, seek shelter immediately

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Tornado warning issued in Saskatchewan, seek shelter immediately
Tornado warning issued in Saskatchewan, seek shelter immediately

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS:

  • R.M. of Big Arm including Imperial and Liberty, Saskatchewan

A tornado warning has been issued for R.M. of Big Arm including Imperial and Liberty, Saskatchewan by Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC).

“At 2:37 p.m. CST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. Doppler radar indicates strong rotation on a thunderstorm 10 km west of Stalwart moving east at 30 km/h. Large hail is also possible,” stated ECCC.

Tornadoes are dangerous and can create life-threatening situations. If threatening weather approaches take cover immediately, especially if you hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, or flying debris.

Seek shelter indoors, ideally in a room on the lowest floor that is away from outside walls and windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

See below for details about this weekend's forecast.

SUNDAY: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FROM ALBERTA TO MANITOBA

Another day of a widespread risk for thunderstorms will span the Prairies on Sunday.

There should be enough energy present for some thunderstorms to reach severe limits across southern portions of Alberta, just east of Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, including the Highway 1 corridor between Calgary and Winnipeg.

PRRISKSUN
PRRISKSUN

The strongest storms in this region could produce large hail and blustery wind gusts. Some rotation can’t be ruled out.

Beyond Sunday’s storm threat, we have to start looking ahead to the next major storm system arriving early this week.

Visit our Complete Guide to Summer 2022 for an in-depth look at the Summer Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: MAJOR SYSTEM APPROACHES THE WEST, TEMPERATURES TAKE A DIVE

Special weather statements are in effect for the Alberta foothills, including the city of Calgary, ahead of the significant storm taking aim at the Prairies this week.

“A long-duration rainfall event will impact the eastern slopes of the Rockies on Monday and Tuesday,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its statement.

A low-pressure system will cross the border on Monday and meander over the central Prairies for several days. This low will lead to copious amounts of rainfall for some areas, with the greatest rainfall totals likely targeting the southern Alberta foothills.

PRRAIN
PRRAIN

Persistent upsloping winds will fuel drenching rains beginning Monday and lasting into Wednesday for some areas. We can expect significant rainfall totals as a result of this prolonged rain event. Stay alert for the potential for flooding in some areas.

A broad area from Nordegg to Waterton is expected to see at least 50 mm by Wednesday morning, with 100 mm or more possible in some regions of the foothills. Currently, it appears as though the greatest rainfall amounts will be near Kananaskis, west of Calgary, though the major city could see 100 mm of rain.

This region certainly could use the rain as we’re mired in exceptional drought conditions across the western Prairies, but too much rain all at once isn’t quite the answer.

PRDrought
PRDrought

SEE ALSO: Everyone needs a home emergency kit. Here's what to stock yours with

WATCH: PRAIRIE FARMERS BATTLE WITH BOTH DROUGHT AND FLOODING THIS SPRING

Click here to view the video

The approaching system will also send temperatures falling well below seasonal for the middle of June. After a seasonable weekend, daytime highs in Calgary will fall into the mid-teens through the middle of the week.

RockiesSnow
RockiesSnow

Cooler temperatures will allow hefty snowfall totals to fall at higher elevations, with locations above 1200-1300 m at risk for seeing accumulating snow for the duration of the storm.

Thumbnail courtesy of Lee Asplund, taken in Brooks, Alta.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on conditions across the Prairies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Severe storm risk covers Prairies Sunday before significant rains arrive

    Sunday will see a risk for severe thunderstorms across the southern Prairies. A new storm arrives Monday with significant rainfall possible for some areas.

  • 2022 Belmont Stakes post time, odds: Live stream, TV info, how to watch race at Belmont Park

    Rich Strike, the long-shot winner of the Kentucky Derby, will return to the spotlight for Saturday's Belmont Stakes.

  • Mo Donegal wins 2022 Belmont Stakes in New York; Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finishes sixth

    Mo Donegal has won the grueling 1½-mile race at the 2022 Belmont Stakes, the oldest and longest triple crown race, in front of about 46,000 people.

  • This wildly popular Dyson fan and air purifier is over $100 off right now — just in time for summer

    The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is a dynamo at air purification — and a great addition to your home.

  • Prince Charles 'appalled' by Rwanda asylum plan: reports

    STORY: The UK's Prince Charles is said to have privately described a British government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling".That's according to reports in British newspapers the Daily Mail and The Times on Saturday (June 11) and comes ahead of the scheme's first flight to the East African country on Tuesday (Jun 14).The British government announced its controversial deal in April to send potentially thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda.The aim, it says, is to disrupt people-smuggling networks that see tens of thousands making dangerous crossings from mainland Europe to Britain each year.Humanitarian groups have challenged the government's right to make such removals, its claims that Rwanda is a safe country to receive the asylum seekers, and whether the plan complies with Britain's human rights act.But on Friday (Jun 10) a judge dismissed campaigners' attempts to stop Tuesday's flight - on which at least 30 individuals are set to be removed.According to Saturday's media reports, Prince Charles has been heard criticizing the policy.A source was reported to have said that the heir to the British throne was "clearly not impressed with the government's direction of travel".The Times said Charles was concerned that the issue would overshadow a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda at the end of this month.A spokesperson for the royal did not deny he had expressed personal opinions about the policy in private but also said the Prince remains "politically neutral" and that matters of policy are decisions for the government.

  • Stormy pattern resurfaces in Central Canada, brings severe risk

    The weekend will end with some rain and scattered thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec, ahead of a warm-up building for this week.

  • News bulletin 2022/06/11 21:17

    News bulletin 2022/06/11 21:17View on euronews

  • B.C. teen with social anxiety emerges victorious in battle with city hall to keep support puppy

    It's a big victory for Tiny. The three-month-old German shepherd will not be removed from his new home in Kamloops, B.C. after his teenage owner, Hailey Fiddes, 16, made a heartfelt appeal to city council to let her keep the dog despite a city bylaw that caps the number of canine pets per home to two. Fiddes lives with her family and three other dogs plus Tiny. The family was approved by council in December 2021 to get a third pet, and asking for a fourth was pushing their luck. But Fiddes, who

  • Dodge Hellcat Races Buick Grand National

    These two titans clash in most epic fashion.

  • Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Whole Roasted Cauliflower

    Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Whole Roasted Cauliflower

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w