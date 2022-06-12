Tornado warning issued in Saskatchewan, seek shelter immediately

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS:

R.M. of Big Arm including Imperial and Liberty, Saskatchewan

A tornado warning has been issued for R.M. of Big Arm including Imperial and Liberty, Saskatchewan by Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC).

“At 2:37 p.m. CST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. Doppler radar indicates strong rotation on a thunderstorm 10 km west of Stalwart moving east at 30 km/h. Large hail is also possible,” stated ECCC.

Tornadoes are dangerous and can create life-threatening situations. If threatening weather approaches take cover immediately, especially if you hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, or flying debris.

Seek shelter indoors, ideally in a room on the lowest floor that is away from outside walls and windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

See below for details about this weekend's forecast.

SUNDAY: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE FROM ALBERTA TO MANITOBA

Another day of a widespread risk for thunderstorms will span the Prairies on Sunday.

There should be enough energy present for some thunderstorms to reach severe limits across southern portions of Alberta, just east of Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, including the Highway 1 corridor between Calgary and Winnipeg.

PRRISKSUN

The strongest storms in this region could produce large hail and blustery wind gusts. Some rotation can’t be ruled out.

Beyond Sunday’s storm threat, we have to start looking ahead to the next major storm system arriving early this week.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: MAJOR SYSTEM APPROACHES THE WEST, TEMPERATURES TAKE A DIVE

Special weather statements are in effect for the Alberta foothills, including the city of Calgary, ahead of the significant storm taking aim at the Prairies this week.

“A long-duration rainfall event will impact the eastern slopes of the Rockies on Monday and Tuesday,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its statement.

A low-pressure system will cross the border on Monday and meander over the central Prairies for several days. This low will lead to copious amounts of rainfall for some areas, with the greatest rainfall totals likely targeting the southern Alberta foothills.

PRRAIN

Persistent upsloping winds will fuel drenching rains beginning Monday and lasting into Wednesday for some areas. We can expect significant rainfall totals as a result of this prolonged rain event. Stay alert for the potential for flooding in some areas.

A broad area from Nordegg to Waterton is expected to see at least 50 mm by Wednesday morning, with 100 mm or more possible in some regions of the foothills. Currently, it appears as though the greatest rainfall amounts will be near Kananaskis, west of Calgary, though the major city could see 100 mm of rain.

This region certainly could use the rain as we’re mired in exceptional drought conditions across the western Prairies, but too much rain all at once isn’t quite the answer.

PRDrought

The approaching system will also send temperatures falling well below seasonal for the middle of June. After a seasonable weekend, daytime highs in Calgary will fall into the mid-teens through the middle of the week.

RockiesSnow

Cooler temperatures will allow hefty snowfall totals to fall at higher elevations, with locations above 1200-1300 m at risk for seeing accumulating snow for the duration of the storm.

Thumbnail courtesy of Lee Asplund, taken in Brooks, Alta.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on conditions across the Prairies.