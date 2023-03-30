Severe delays on Elizabeth line for second day after trackside fire

Severe delays are continuing on the Elizabeth Line for a second day after a fire broke out by a railway line in Maidenhead.

Firefighters were called to a trackside fire at Maidenhead train station about 7am on Wednesday, which triggered cancellations as trains were terminated at Reading.

The incident is affecting services running on the Elizabeth line, with severe delays being reported between Paddington and Reading on Thursday. Burnham and Taplow stations remain closed.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said disruption to services between Paddington and Reading will be expected on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a fire next to the track at Maidenhead some lines remain blocked. Disruption is expected until further notice. Train services between London Paddington and Reading may be cancelled or delayed.”

Network Rail said it was investigating the cause of the fire, but that it was “too early to speculate”.

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered an electrical fire alongside the railway. Using a dry powder hose reel, firefighters extinguished the fire.”