Severe delays on Central line after fatal Tube incident at Marble Arch

The Central line has been suspended (PA Archive)

There are severe delays on the Central line following an incident in which a man died after being hit by a train.

Medics rushed to Marble Arch station in central London after being called at 10.21am following reports of a casualty on the track.

The British Transport Police said: “Sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

TfL said on its website: “Severe delays due to an earlier customer incident. If you’re travelling beyond Leytonstone, Hainault or North Acton, please take the first train and change if necessary. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, Elizabeth line, Greater Anglia and London Overground.”

The line had been part suspended between White City and Leytonstone.

As of 12.30pm, roads around Marble Arch had reopened - having been closed to allow access for emergency vehicles.

Bus routes 94 and 390 remain on a diversion towards Charles II Street and Archway due to the incident and buses are not currently not stopping at Marble Arch station itself.