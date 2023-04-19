Eight rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in central London

WC1 Carbon monoxide leak (Twitter/LAS_Hart)

Eight people including two children were rushed to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a property in central London on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics and fire services rushed to the scene in Tavistock Place, near Russell Square, about 7am after reports of a “chemical incident” causing people to be taken ill.

20 people were treated at the scene before six adults and two children were taken to hospital.

None are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said guests at a nearby hotel were among those being treated by paramedics.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including four ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

“We assessed over 20 people at the scene before taking six adults and two children to hospital.”

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a possible chemical incident at a commercial premises at Tavistock Place, WC1.

“The property was evacuated as a precaution after people were taken ill.

“Their conditions are not life-threatening.

“The problem related to a boiler fault. This is now being addressed.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

London Ambulance Service teams tweeted images from the scene, adding: “LAS HART and @LondonFire crews have dealt with multiple patients this morning following a carbon monoxide release at a property in WC1.”

Cordons are being lifted.