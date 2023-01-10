Several Sacramento schools still lack power, plan to remain closed

A SMUD first responder assesses damage to power lines on Sutterville Road in Sacramento on Monday.

Five campuses in the Sacramento City Unified School District will remain closed Tuesday as the impact of continued storms leave some campuses without power.

Most of the district’s 80 schools are open and operating, but the following schools do not have electricity and are closed:

Success Academy in Meadowview

Sutterville Elementary in South Land Park

Pony Express Elementary in South Land Park

Rosa Parks K-8 in Meadowview

John Morse Therapeutic Center near Sacramento Executive Airport

The district is communicating with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The district does not have a timeline for when power will be restored at the five campuses.

District transportation will be available for students at open school sites.

“We will continue to monitor the weather impact and update you as necessary,” read a statement from the district. “Please help us to share this information widely as we know that many of our families still do not have power and may also not have access to email.”

On Monday, all Sacramento City Unified schools were closed. Five Elk Grove Unified schools also were closed.

The Office of Emergency Services ordered two schools closed in Wilton and Sloughhouse as more rain and wind pounded the region.