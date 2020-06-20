Reading stabbing: At least two people stabbed in ‘serious incident’ in town centre

Emergency services at the scene in Forbury Gardens, Reading: PA

At least two people have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following a “serious incident” in the centre of Reading.

Police and two air ambulances were called the Fosbury Park at 7pm on Saturday following reports of an attack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thames Valley Police said a man had been arrested at the scene and was being held in custody.

“A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” the force added.

“A police cordon is in place in Forbury Gardens as officers investigate. We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.”

Royal Berkshire Hospital confirmed that two people had been taken to the emergency unit for treatment.

The Daily Telegraph has claimed to have been told by “a source” that three people had died at the scene and two were critically ill.

Home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Very concerning reports from Reading. Thank you to the police and other emergency service personnel responding.”

Jason Brock, the leader of Reading council, said: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

A Black Lives Matter protest took place in the park earlier in the day but several local residents claimed on Twitter that it had ended two hours before the incident.

Thames Valley Police asked the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media and instead hand them to police.

Footage posted on Twitter appeared to show several people being given first aid in the park.

Read more

Two sisters stabbed to death in London park were ‘killed by stranger’