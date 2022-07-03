3 dead, several injured after shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Police

At least three people are dead and several have been injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to local authorities.

Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people," The Associated Press reported. Among those injured are three people in critical condition, police said.

A 22-year-old male suspect has been arrested by police.

"If you are in Copenhagen, contact your relatives and let them know, that you are OK," police tweeted.

PHOTO: People are seen running during the evacuation of the Fields shopping center after reports of a shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Danish police responded to reports of a shooting at Field's, which is a shopping center, at 5:27 p.m. local time on Sunday.

"We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit ... People in the Field's must stay and await the police. All other persons must stay away from Field's," police tweeted, via Google translate.

Police tweeted they are still trying to clear the mall and that those inside the building should wait where they are until officials arrive.

PHOTO: Armed Police arrive at Field's shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Scanpix via Reuters)

Authorities are asking stores to share surveillance videos of the shooting with them, but they are also asking the public not to share those videos on social media.

"Be considerate. Don't share photos and videos of victims on social media or other platforms," police said in a statement.

PHOTO: People run in front of the Fields shopping center after reports of shots fired in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock )

PHOTO: People gather in front of the Fields shopping center during evacuation by armed police in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

3 dead, several injured after shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com