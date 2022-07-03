3 dead, several injured after shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Police

RASHID HADDOU and WILLIAM MANSELL
·1 min read

At least three people are dead and several have been injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to local authorities.

Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people," The Associated Press reported. Among those injured are three people in critical condition, police said.

A 22-year-old male suspect has been arrested by police.

"If you are in Copenhagen, contact your relatives and let them know, that you are OK," police tweeted.

PHOTO: People are seen running during the evacuation of the Fields shopping center after reports of a shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: People are seen running during the evacuation of the Fields shopping center after reports of a shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Danish police responded to reports of a shooting at Field's, which is a shopping center, at 5:27 p.m. local time on Sunday.

"We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit ... People in the Field's must stay and await the police. All other persons must stay away from Field's," police tweeted, via Google translate.

Police tweeted they are still trying to clear the mall and that those inside the building should wait where they are until officials arrive.

PHOTO: Armed Police arrive at Field's shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Scanpix via Reuters)
PHOTO: Armed Police arrive at Field's shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Scanpix via Reuters)

Authorities are asking stores to share surveillance videos of the shooting with them, but they are also asking the public not to share those videos on social media.

"Be considerate. Don't share photos and videos of victims on social media or other platforms," police said in a statement.

PHOTO: People run in front of the Fields shopping center after reports of shots fired in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock )
PHOTO: People run in front of the Fields shopping center after reports of shots fired in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock )
PHOTO: People gather in front of the Fields shopping center during evacuation by armed police in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
PHOTO: People gather in front of the Fields shopping center during evacuation by armed police in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

3 dead, several injured after shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Copenhagen shooting: Three dead as gunman opens fire at shopping centre

    Three people were shot dead at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday.

  • Parks Canada cancels camping event in Montreal amid criticism over unhoused people

    MONTREAL — Advocates for Montreal's homeless residents ramped up critiques of Parks Canada over the weekend, saying a series of local camping events the agency has scheduled throughout the summer set a double standard between those with financial means and those without. The events, dubbed learn-to-camp, are described as an opportunity to learn basic camping skills for the price of $108.75 per tent along the Lachine canal in the city's west end. "I laughed out of despair when I saw that," Annie

  • Travis Barker diagnosed with ‘life-threatening pancreatitis’ as he shares health update

    Blink-182 drummer was admitted to hospital last week, where he has remained since

  • Travis Barker tells fans he's 'currently doing much better' after being hospitalized for 'severe life-threatening pancreatitis'

    Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian broke their silence Saturday after the Blink-182 drummer was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles last week.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rally Around Mayim Bialik After She Shared Health News on Instagram

    ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress and ‘Jeopardy!’ cohost Mayim Bialik posted on Instagram that she’s experiencing a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

  • Several people dead after a gunman opened fired in a Copenhagen shopping mall, Danish police says

    A concert by Harry Styles was scheduled to take place at an arena nearby the mall where the shooting took place.

  • Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall

    Three people were killed and several more were wounded in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter. The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. Copenhagen police said armed officers were sent to Field's mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside to stay put and await assistance.

  • Several people fatally shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

    Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall; Harry Styles cancels concert Sunday night near the same mall.

  • Jayland Walker shot up to 60 times by police in Ohio as bodycam footage released

    Eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in the shooting of Jayland Walker, 25, last week after a pursuit by car and on foot. Officers played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said shows a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Walker who was being chased by police. Walker, then unarmed, jumped out of the car and ran away from the authorities, the video showed.

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Corbin strikes out 12, Nationals rally to beat Pirates 3-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Tuesday night. Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight. Pittsburgh has lost five in a row by a combined seven runs. The Nationals sputtered with runners in scoring position much o

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Harris, Shooting Stars power past Alliance for 2nd consecutive win

    Jalen Harris scored a game-high 19 points as the Scarborough Shooting Stars picked up their second straight win by way of a 78-68 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Sunday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Scarborough (7-5), coming off a win against the second-seeded Fraser Valley Bandits, had four of five starters finish in doubles figures, as Isiaha Mike contributed 16 points, Kameron Chatman scored 15 and Kalif Young added 10. The Alliance (3-9) struggled offensively as Ashley Hamilton

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Edmonton Elks meet Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a battle of struggling CFL clubs

    EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the