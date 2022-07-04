Three people fatally shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

·4 min read
An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022, after reports of shots fired. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
The scene outside a shopping center in the Orestad area of Copenhagen on Sunday after a shooting. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson / Associated Press)

A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark.

Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the shooting began, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.

“It is pure terror. This is awful," said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform at a concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. "You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible.”

Thomassen said the victims included a man in his 40s and two “young people,” without giving details. Several others were injured, three of them critically, he said.

He said police received the first reports of a shooting at 5:37 p.m., and arrested the suspect 11 minutes later.

The suspect, he said, was an “ethnic Dane,” a phrase typically used to mean someone is white.

Danish broadcaster TV2 published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts and a tank top and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand.

“He seemed very violent and angry,” eyewitness Mahdi al Wazni told TV2. “He spoke to me and said it [the rifle] isn't real as I was filming him. He seemed very proud of what he was doing."

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and TV2 posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. After the shooting, an enormous contingent of heavily armed police officers patrolled the area, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway station for a line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to the mall.

Organizers called off the Styles concert, which had been scheduled at the nearby Royal Arena, by order of police.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

The royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been canceled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

In a joint statement earlier, Queen Margrethe II, her son Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, said: “We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured.”

“The situation calls for unity and care,” they said in a statement.

The attack came eight days after a mass shooting in Oslo, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian origin opened fire during an LGBTQ festival, killing two and wounding more than 20.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Courageous and heroic’ police officers recovering from injuries in Haltom City shooting

    The officers were approaching a shooting victim in the driveway of a home when the gunman opened fire on them, a witness said.

  • Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall

    Three people were killed and several more were wounded in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter. The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. Copenhagen police said armed officers were sent to Field's mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside to stay put and await assistance.

  • A Pennsylvania special-ed teacher was dismissed from her job after she taped 'I have nothing nice to say' message to student's nose

    Local news reported that the teacher, identified as Audra Ritter, placed the tape on the student's nose in May.

  • Lack of pet-friendly apartments in Montreal leading to wave of surrendered animals: SPCA

    While hundreds of Quebecers found themselves without a home after Moving Day on July 1, the housing crunch is taking its toll on another group this year. Montreal's SPCA says it took in about 600 animals in the past three months from renters who said they couldn't take their animals with them because their new building doesn't allow pets. "It's something we see every year," said the shelter's executive director Elise Desaulniers. She said the number of surrendered animals during this year's movi

  • Copenhagen shooting: Three dead as gunman opens fire at shopping centre

    Three people were shot dead at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday.

  • Ricky Martin's reps deny allegations in domestic restraining order: 'Completely false and fabricated'

    Martin's reps denied claims in a statement to Insider after authorities in Puerto Rico attempted to serve the singer with a restraining order Friday.

  • Body of missing swimmer pulled from small lake in eastern Newfoundland: police

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in eastern Newfoundland have recovered the body of a 19-year-old woman from a small lake east of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a brief statement today saying the woman's body was found this morning in Rotary Sunshine Park. The woman was reported missing Friday afternoon after she went for a swim in Healey's Pond. No other details were released. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Undermanned Seattle Sounders take advantage of slack defending to blank Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Goals by Dylan Teves and Fredy Montero lifted the undermanned Seattle Sounders to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC in MLS play Saturday. Teves, scoring in his first career start, took advantage of some slack Toronto defending to put Seattle (8-7-2) ahead in the 39th minute. Montero, a former Vancouver Whitecap striker, added to the lead in the 60th minute as the TFC backline was caught short again. Toronto (5-10-3) has now conceded goals in 26 straight league games. TFC last held the oppo

  • 2 dead, 3 officers injured in Haltom City, Texas, shooting

    Two people were shot and killed and four others injured, including three police officers, Saturday night in Haltom City, Texas, police said. Sgt. Rick Alexander of Haltom City police said during a briefing that the three officers did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, as one officer was hit in the right arm, finger and leg, a second male officer was hit in both legs and a third officer was hit in the upper thigh. "If they wouldn't have been prepared, this situation could have turned out a lot worse," Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips said.

  • 3 dead, several injured after shooting at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Police

    At least three people are dead and several have been injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to local authorities. Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people," The Associated Press reported. Among those injured are three people in critical condition, police said.

  • Police drop sexual harassment inquiry into MP Patrick Grady

    Mr Grady said he was ‘profoundly sorry’ after being found by a parliamentary inquiry to have acted inappropriately towards an SNP staff member.

  • Jayland Walker bodycam footage: Policing experts say shooting video raises more questions

    Experts told USA TODAY the videos on their own ultimately do not provide full clarity on key moments, including what led to the use of deadly force.

  • National radio host sneers at people in Asheville. And it set off a war on Twitter

    Buck Sexton slammed the city’s residents for their use of COVID-19 face masks.

  • Ohio officials release 'heartbreaking' bodycam footage showing pursuit and shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker by police

    The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases.

  • Parks Canada cancels camping event in Montreal amid criticism over unhoused people

    MONTREAL — Advocates for Montreal's homeless residents ramped up critiques of Parks Canada over the weekend, saying a series of local camping events the agency has scheduled throughout the summer set a double standard between those with financial means and those without. The events, dubbed learn-to-camp, are described as an opportunity to learn basic camping skills for the price of $108.75 per tent along the Lachine canal in the city's west end. "I laughed out of despair when I saw that," Annie

  • Eastern Kentucky community ‘forever changed’ after 3 officers shot dead in Floyd County

    Visitations and funeral services for the officers are expected to take place in the coming days.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. A member of the Dodgers' 202

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor