Several people killed in church shooting in Hamburg

Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg (AP)

Several people have been killed in a shooting in the German city of Hamburg.

One or more people opened fire in a church, authorities said.

The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.

Hamburg Police said initial indications were that the shooting took place in a church and that several people were seriously injured, some fatally.

Local media reported that at least six people have been killed, which has not been confirmed by the authorities. The location is reported to be a Jehovah’s Witness centre.

Officers said there was not yet reliable information on the motive for the shooting.

German news site Focus reported the perpetrators are on the run, but this has not been confirmed by police.

Residents living nearby were warned not to leave their homes amid the ongoing operation.

Police said more information is to follow.

More follows.