Several people injured in exchange of gunfire at Saanich, B.C. bank: police

Saanich police are advising people to avoid the area around the the3600-block of Shelbourne Street after several people were injured in an exchange of gunfire. (CBC - image credit)

Police in Saanich, B.C., near Victoria, say multiple people have been injured after an exchange of gunfire between suspects and police officers.

The department says in a statement on Twitter that officers had originally been responding to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

A witness who was in a nearby bike shop when the shooting started told a local television station he saw what appeared to be two officers shot and another person on the ground.

More to come.