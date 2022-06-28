Several people injured in exchange of gunfire at Saanich, B.C. bank: police
Police in Saanich, B.C., near Victoria, say multiple people have been injured after an exchange of gunfire between suspects and police officers.
The department says in a statement on Twitter that officers had originally been responding to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
A witness who was in a nearby bike shop when the shooting started told a local television station he saw what appeared to be two officers shot and another person on the ground.
More to come.