Several people injured after boat crashes into rocks near Woodbine Beach

Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon after a boat crashed into the rocks about 75 metres out from the shore of Woodbine Beach, police say.

The incident happened at 12:36 p.m. Police said in a tweet that one person was unresponsive, and lifeguards were now with the boaters.

Toronto police told CBC News that one person is in life-threatening condition.

Officers from the marine unit were on scene. Police said six people are being taken to hospital, and their injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.