Several ongoing geopolitical issues across the world is prompting various countries to spend more on their military expenditure and subsequently on airborne platforms, says Mordor Intelligence

MORDOR INTELLIGENCE PRIVATE LIMITED
·3 min read

Source- Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics. Get a glance at the Global Military Aviation Market or ask for a more customized report.

Hyderabad, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected various countries in 2020 and 2021 and many countries have paused aircraft orders as a financial restructuring measure for a short period. But despite the pandemic, the defense expenditure globally crossed over USD2 trillion in 2021. As one of the major military powers, the United States has increased its defense spending. And a similar increase in defense expenditure was also reported by China, the United Kingdom, Russia, and India.

In addition, with the expected full recovery of the global military aviation industry from 2022, various defense forces around the world have placed several orders for new aircraft in 2022 with deliveries expected between 2023-2029. Additionally, in 2022, the war between Russia and Ukraine further fuelled the need to reassess the operational readiness of the global armed forces. NATO nations are undergoing fleet modernization and expansion programs with the procurement of new military aircraft and rotorcraft. The armed conflicts and internal security are aiding in the growth of defense expenditure globally, with nations strengthening their armed forces with new procurements of aircraft and rotorcraft.

Lockheed Martin, the major OEM, continued to see an uptick in orders and aircraft production through the first nine months of 2022 and is on track for a better 2023. The OEM has targeted to deliver about 2,587 new aircraft during the forecast period. Most of the delivery increase in 2022 has been attributed to the procurement of multi-role aircraft.

In addition, apart from the increase in orders and deliveries, the military aviation industry is also targeting to reduce carbon emissions by using sustainable aviation fuel. Various OEMs like Airbus, Rolls Royce, and military operators such as the US military and RAF of the UK have started to test sustainable aviation fuel to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050. On this note, In November 2022, Airbus’ A330MRTT completed its first 100% SAF test flight on both engines. Innovations such as these will positively impact the military aviation market and various countries might opt for a new younger fleet by retiring old aircraft that are fuel-efficient in the near future.

As per Mordor Intelligence report on the Global Military Aviation Market which includes fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, in 2021, North America and Asia-Pacific together accounted for 55% of the market. The US, China, France, Russia, India, Japan, UAE, and the UK were the major markets for new aircraft deliveries in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region will take higher deliveries of new aircraft during the forecast period (2022-2028), says Samrat Adepu, the Lead Analyst at Mordor Intelligence.

Samrat also added that, the demand for multi-role aircraft and helicopters is increasing because of the rising levels of geopolitical threats and ongoing wars from various countries such as Russia and the Ukraine war. During 2022-2028, the multi-role aircraft segment is expected to witness higher growth due to the increasing procurement of next-generation combat aircraft by several countries, such as the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, UAE, and the UK. Lockheed Martin’s F-35 is the major aircraft model that has been ordered by these countries in 2022. Likewise, during 2022-2028, the military transport helicopter segment is expected to witness higher growth due to its ability to perform a variety of tasks, ranging from airlifting troops, cargo resupply, and firefighting to medical evacuation. Sikorsky Aircraft’s CH-53K and Kazan Helicopters’ Mi-17 are some of the major models that have been ordered in 2022.

Fleet modernization efforts such as these will create opportunities for the tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers to expand and invest in the latest technological advancements in the future. Some of the new technologies that can aid the military aircraft industry are Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced materials, Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), IoT, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

CONTACT: Company Name: Mordor Intelligence Private Limited Contact Person: Abhishek Email: info@mordorintelligence.com Phone: +1 617-765-2493Address:5th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli City: HyderabadState: Telangana 500008 Country: India


Latest Stories

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable playoff debuts

    A trio of playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattle on

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Canucks close 5-game trip with shootout win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in five road games. Boeser’s goal with 17 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots. Sebastian Aho scored with 2:52 remaining in regulation to break a tie for the Hurricanes. Paul

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton