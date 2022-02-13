With Several New Luxe Hotels, Madrid Is Now Also Spain’s Capital of 5-Star Travel

John O'Ceallaigh
·3 min read

For decades, Barcelona has been Spain’s unassailable city-break destination. But with notable new and reimagined properties from the likes of Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood Hotels, plus upcoming debuts from Edition Hotels and JW Marriott, the long-maligned capital of Madrid now boasts serious luxury-travel clout.

The city’s current buzz was never a dead cert. Four Seasons opened in late 2020 in a grand heritage building just steps from Kilómetro Cero, considered the geographic center of Spain. That may sound like a prime location, but well-heeled Madrileños, who had long compared the area—disparagingly—to Times Square, were bemused. And yet Four Seasons’ arrival in the historic district was emblematic of hospitality brands’ nascent interest in Madrid, a vote of confidence in a destination underappreciated even by locals.

More from Robb Report

The bar at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid. - Credit: Manolo Yllera
The bar at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid. - Credit: Manolo Yllera

Manolo Yllera

Plans for the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid, the centerpiece of a roughly $700 million development that also includes residences and a high-end shopping mall, began as far back as 2012, making it a significant gamble at the time. But with Barcelona subsequently plagued by political unrest, protests and antipathy toward holidaymakers amid damning reports of over-tourism—before the pandemic, a moratorium was declared on new hotels in popular districts—the wager appears to have paid off. And Four Seasons wasn’t the only player to bet on Madrid’s future. According to the city’s hospitality staff, the story is the same: The instability in Barcelona spooked investors, so luxury hotel brands looked inland.

That list includes Mandarin Oriental, with the Hong Kong hotel group putting the Ritz, the city’s Belle Époque grande dame established by César Ritz in 1910, through a multiyear renovation after acquiring it in 2015. The newly christened Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid reopened in mid-2021 with a subterranean pool lit by chandeliers and a golden-hued restaurant, Deessa, where chef Quique Dacosta’s theatrical menu might include an “egg” whose casing is a film of whipped white asparagus. All that increased prestige comes at a (higher) price: Whereas rates prior to MO’s arrival averaged about $400, they now start from $1,020.

One of the clean, modern design abounds at the new Rosewood Villa Magna. - Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels
One of the clean, modern design abounds at the new Rosewood Villa Magna. - Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels

Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels

One mile north, at Villa Magna, it’s a similar situation. Established in 1972, the hotel closed for refurbishment in late 2020 and reopened as Rosewood Villa Magna a year later. (Staff claim the hotel’s owners wanted to partner with a major hospitality brand to amplify recognition internationally, not least because of the suddenly fierce local competition.) Rosewood’s customary sophistication is evident throughout, including at the Tarde.O bar, with its discreet courtyard and skilled mixologists who can rustle up 400 cocktails—try the signature Negroni, aged for 72 hours in countertop clay pots—and the handsome Amós restaurant helmed by Michelin three-star Jesús Sánchez. Accordingly, nightly rates have jumped from roughly $650 pre-reopening to about $800 now, and are expected to settle around $1,000 or more.

Back at the Four Seasons, where rates start at about $1,100 per night, Dani García’s rooftop restaurant, Dani, is a casually beautiful burst of cherry reds and glossy greens, with a terrace that overlooks a sprawl of imposing landmarks, including the Casino de Madrid and the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando. Far from a stuffy, special-occasion restaurant, Four Seasons wanted a hip, energizing venue that locals could embrace. Which is exactly what I discovered during my visit, with Dani at capacity and a multitude of diners stepping outside to take a fresh look at their home city.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Have aching feet? These podiatrist-fave sneakers are on sale for only $28 at Amazon

    The comfy shoes over 18,000 Amazon shoppers love are over 50 percent off.

  • Inventing Anna: Where is Netflix’s true-crime drama filmed?

    Production took place across New York, Los Angeles, Morocco and Europe

  • The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

    Can money buy happiness? According to a recent Purdue study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction. Find Out: These Are...

  • The top 10 Super Bowl commercials that have already generated the most buzz online this year

    From Amazon to Bud Light, here are some of the most popular Super Bowl commercials leading up to the big game, according to data from Tubular Labs.

  • The Best 2022 Super Bowl Commercials You Can Already Watch Online (Video)

    The Big Game features spots for Zendaya, Eugene Levy, Jim Carrey and the cast of "Austin Powers"

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Analysis: With Mills, Nets could be just what Simmons needs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Toronto Argonauts feeling good about the future after successful free-agent haul

    TORONTO — Two days into CFL free agency and the Toronto Argonauts already like what they see. Signing running back Andrew Harris, defensive linemen Ja'Gared Davis and Adrian Tracy, linebacker Wynton McManis, defensive back DaShaun Amos and offensive lineman Justin Lawrence will do that to you. Add that to the recent re-signing of quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, linebacker Henoc Muamba, defensive back Chris Edwards, receiver DaVaris Daniels and kicker Boris Bede and the Argos are feeling more