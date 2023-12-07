Several Insiders Invested In MediaValet Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in MediaValet Inc.'s (TSE:MVP) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MediaValet

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer David Miller bought CA$500k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.30 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$1.38. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

MediaValet insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of MediaValet

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MediaValet insiders own about CA$19m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MediaValet Insiders?

The fact that there have been no MediaValet insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think MediaValet insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for MediaValet you should be aware of, and 3 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

