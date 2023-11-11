Several Insiders Invested In Great Southern Bancorp Flagging Positive News

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Great Southern Bancorp

The Independent Director Steven Edwards made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$48.72 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$50.55. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Great Southern Bancorp insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.05k shares worth US$152k. On the other hand they divested 1.05k shares, for US$65k. Overall, Great Southern Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Great Southern Bancorp insiders own about US$156m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Great Southern Bancorp Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Great Southern Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Great Southern Bancorp insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Great Southern Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

