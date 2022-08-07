Several injured after driver ran red light, hit two cars and tried to flee in KC

Andrea Klick
·1 min read
Google Maps

Several people were injured after a car traveled in the opposing traffic lane, ran a red light and struck two other vehicles before its driver tried to flee the scene early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

A gray Chrysler 300 refused to stop when an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation near Broadway Boulevard and West 39th Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release. The officer disregarded the situation after losing sight of the Chrysler when it turned east on 39th Street and then turned south.

The Chrysler continued traveling north on Broadway Boulevard in the opposite lane, Foreman said. The Chrysler ran a red light at West 39th Street and Broadway and struck a silver Hyundai before both vehicles hit a white Ford E450 that was stopped at the intersection facing south on Broadway Boulevard.

The collision flipped the Chrysler on its side, and the driver climbed out and ran from the scene, Foreman said. He was later caught by officers north of the crash scene and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Kansas City Fire Department emergency medical crews helped remove the passenger from the Chrysler. They were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Foreman said.

Of the three people in the Hyundai, only the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by her sister, police said.

A band from Oklahoma was traveling in the Ford. None of the members complained of injuries, police said.

