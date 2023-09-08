Several hospitals tighten mask rules as flu season approaches

Ambulances sit outside the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital in 2021. The hospital is one of several in eastern Ontario that have tightened masking rules as respiratory virus season looms. (Brian Morris/CBC - image credit)

Several eastern Ontario hospitals have tightened their masking rules as the fall flu season approaches and COVID-19 indicators continue to gradually rise.

At The Ottawa Hospital, masking will be required in all clinical areas and waiting rooms as of Sept. 11, according to a news release.

That includes patients' rooms, in-patient units, nursing stations and ambulatory care areas, the hospital said.

The new rules will be in place for "the duration of the respiratory virus season," it added. Masking will remain "encouraged but optional" in non-clinical settings.

The move comes on the heels of a similar decision at the Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH), which reintroduced mandatory masking in all clinical and waiting areas on Aug. 28.

"Staff, volunteers, patients, and families are required to wear a mask at all times in patient rooms, the emergency department, clinics, and waiting rooms," QCH said in an announcement posted on its website.

"Masks are recommended but not required in public areas outside of clinical areas, such as hallways, elevators, cafeterias, and coffee shops."

In July, QCH dropped mandatory masking outside of its emergency department.

In a French-language statement to Radio-Canada, CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital, said masking is currently mandatory on all units where clinical care is provided.

At the Montfort Hospital, masking remains mandatory in the ER, according to the hospital's most recent news release in early August.

Rules loosened in late spring

Many of the region's hospitals loosened their rules in late spring and summer, allowing visitors to go maskless in settings where no direct patient care was being provided.

While COVID-19 transmission rates were lower at the time, some criticized the policy shift, particularly out of concern for vulnerable hospital patients.

But the latest pandemic updates from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) show many key COVID indicators are now at moderate to high levels.

OPH has warned that the city's health-care institutions are currently at a high risk from respiratory illnesses, just as they would normally be in the depths of winter.

At the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the rules have also changed, with masks now required in the emergency department, the urgent care centre and the children's outpatient clinic.

COVID-19 test positivity rates have risen in the area to 10 per cent after being as low as three per cent earlier this summer, the hospital said in a Thursday news release.

"Further control measures will be re-introduced should local COVID-19 markers continue to rise in Kingston," the statement said. "Escalating control measures continues to be part of KHSC's respiratory response plan."