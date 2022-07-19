Major incident declared across London after 'huge surge' in fires on hottest-ever day

A major incident has been declared in London after a "huge surge" in fires across the capital on the UK's hottest-ever day.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said the London Fire Brigade (LFB) is "under immense pressure" as he urged people to be safe, adding the situation is "critical".

It comes as several houses have been severely damaged after fires broke out in a village on the outskirts of east London.

LFB has sent 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters to Wennington to tackle blazes which appeared to cover a number of buildings and adjoining grassland.

At least one home was completely destroyed.

Aerial footage showed smoke covering the village.

Nearby fields were seen to be completely scorched and burning intensely.

London Fire Brigade tweeted: "We've got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with this blaze on The Green in Wennington."

The homes were burning close to a fire station in the village.

It has been the hottest day on record in the UK, with the temperature hitting 40.2C (104.3F) at Heathrow Airport.

Wennington is a small village with a population reported to be around 300 people.

As well as the major fire in Wennington, there are also a number of other blazes today elsewhere in the capital:

• Thirty fire engines are dealing with a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster

• Twelve fire engines are tackling a fire involving garden fencing and trees on Uxbridge Road in Pinner

• Ten fire engines are attending a restaurant fire on Green Lanes in Southgate

• Eight fire engines are tackling a grass fire on Oaks Road in Croydon

• Eight fire engines are dealing with a grass fire on Ballards Road in Dagenham

• Eight fire engines are attending a fire on The Broadway in Wembley

• Six fire engines are tackling a grass fire on Sunningfields Crescent in Hendon

• Four fire engines are dealing with a grass fire on Chapel View in Croydon

• Four fire engines attending a fire on Sidcup Road in Eltham.

Mr Khan tweeted: "London Fire Brigade has just declared a major incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today. This is critical: London Fire Brigade is under immense pressure.

"Please be safe. I'm in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them."

He also urged people: "Don't barbecue on grass or balconies, don't leave broken bottles or glass on the grass (it can start fires), dispose of cigarettes safely, and report a fire as soon as you see one.



"Don't take risks. Stay safe in the heat."