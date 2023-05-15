Several heat records broken over weekend as B.C. gripped by heat, fire, flood risk

Unseasonably hot temperatures continue in much of British Columbia with a heat warning issued for the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace.

The warning from Environment Canada says a plume of hot air is to remain in place over the area through Thursday, bringing daytime highs to near 30 C and overnight lows near 15 C.

Much of the rest of the province's coastal and interior regions remain under special weather statements related to persistent heat that saw temperatures soar above 30 C in many communities on the weekend

Several broke temperature records, including Agassiz, which hit 31.6 C, and Fort Nelson, which saw 28.1 C.

In the Peace region, the regional district says there was "significant fire activity" on Saturday that necessitated evacuation orders and alerts.

The province's River Forecast Centre also issued several high streamflow advisories for the Skeena River, the Upper Columbia and East and West Kootenay Rivers and others, as high temperatures accelerated the spring snow melt.

People are being warned to stay away from fast moving waters and unstable banks.

B.C.'s interior has been particularly hard-hit by flooding and fires this spring, including Cache Creek, where flooding earlier this month forced people from their homes and damaged highways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press