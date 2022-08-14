Several Hardee’s customers injured when vehicle crashes into restaurant, NC cops say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read
Gerry Broome/AP

Several customers were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s in North Carolina, news outlets report.

The vehicle slammed into the restaurant near the Walmart on Forest Hills Road in Wilson the morning of Sunday, Aug. 14, the Wilson Police Department said in a news release.

Police told WGHP and WNCN that several customers were injured in the crash.

Their conditions were unknown as of Sunday afternoon, WNCN reported.

The crash temporarily shut down part of the road, and people were asked to avoid the area as officers were on the scene, police said. The road has since reopened.

No other information about the crash had been released as of Sunday afternoon. Police said they’re investigating.

Wilson is about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

