‘Several flying insects,’ expired food found in CLT restaurant during inspection

A fast casual restaurant at Charlotte Douglas International Airport received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects and storing expired food.

▪ Panera Bread, 5501 Josh Birmingham Pkwy., received a score of 88 during its Nov. 13 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding “several dead flying insects” on a wall upstairs, documents show.

Documents from the health department indicate the facility has had two complaints regarding flying insects, and pest control services were scheduled three times in the last month, including on the day of inspection.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Storing expired turkey and sliced tomatoes

Employee handling food with jewelry on

Dishes stored on floor

“Large body of standing water” on the floor in a walk-in cooler

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication.