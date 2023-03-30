Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during routine training mission

A Black Hawk helicopter (stock photo) (PA Archive)

Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission in Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on Twitter fatalities were expected and the Kentucky State Police and the state’s Division of Emergency Management were responding to the accident.

A US army soldier at the scene has confirmed there have been multiple deaths, local radio station WKDZ reports.

Crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission before the crash at Fort Campbell at roughly 10pm local time on Wednesday (3am on Thursday UK time), the military base has said in a statement.

The statement adds: “The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

The helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division which is known as the “Screaming Eagles”.

