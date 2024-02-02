3 dead after small plane crashes into mobile home in Florida: Officials

A pilot and two people on the ground died when a small plane crashed into a mobile home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday night, officials said.

Four homes were engulfed in fire, but firefighters quickly doused the flames, officials said.

People in the three other homes that caught fire were evacuated from their residences and are OK, according to the authorities.

PHOTO: A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the crash was reported at 7:08 p.m. ET.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed after the pilot reported an engine failure. There were no other injuries reported from the crash.

Officials said the aircraft went off radar about 3 miles north of the airport runway, where the mobile home park is located.

PHOTO: A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Steven Ascari)

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

