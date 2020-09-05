'Several Boats' Sink at Trump Boat Parade in Central Texas Lake, Sheriff's Office Says

A group called Boaters For Trump New York organized the first Trump Boat Parade and Flotilla to NYC's Hudson River on July 19, 2020 to show support for Donald Trump. Credit - Erik McGregor—LightRocket/Getty Images

Several boats sank Saturday during a Trump boat parade on Lake Travis in central Texas, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our agency responded to multiple calls of boats in distress throughout the parade and several boats did sink,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told TIME. She added that a first call of a boat in distress came in at 12:15 p.m. and the latest one was responded to just before 2 p.m.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

A spokesperson with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they had not received reports of any injuries related to the sunken boats, but had heard that at least four boats sank so far.

Photojournalist Bob Daemmrich captured photos of some boats struggling to stay above rough waters during the event.

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

About 2,600 people signed up to attend the event, according to a Facebook page for “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade.” Videos from the event showed dozens of boats out on the lake.

This is video of the #Trump parade on Lake Travis earlier today. (credit: @champagneprobLG) pic.twitter.com/JLAInC9V0n — Spectrum News Austin (@SpecNewsATX) September 5, 2020

Everything really is bigger in Texas! Take a look at the hundreds of boats gathered on Lake Travis right now for a boat parade honoring President @realDonaldTrump! Senate District 24 supports our President! #TrumpBoatParade #txlege pic.twitter.com/zvZHT8EjtO — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) September 5, 2020

President Donald Trump has frequently affirmed his love for boaters who support him. Trump boat parades have occurred in multiple states, including Florida, South Carolina and California.