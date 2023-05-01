Several Almaguin municipalities begin committing toward massive hospital projects in Huntsville and Bracebridge

Several town councils in the Almaguin Highlands have begun mapping out their respective pathways on how they can pay their share to build hospitals in Huntsville and Bracebridge.

The twin builds are expected to begin construction in the latter half of this decade and by then it's estimated that inflation will have driven up the costs to $967-million which includes the expense of acquiring the hospital equipment.

While the provincial government will cover the bulk of the construction, the Almaguin municipalities plus those in the Muskoka District are required to ante up $225-million as their local share. Of that amount, the Almaguin Highlands communities are being asked to commit $11.25 million as their share. Each Almaguin municipality is asked to pay different amounts based on municipal assessments.

However, that's caused some concern among several municipalities because of issues over an ability to pay their share.

For example, the Village of Sundridge's share based on its assessment is $360,000. But there may be an indication that the Village may not be able to contribute the full $360,000.

Although council committed to making a contribution toward the twin hospital build, it will determine the final amount during upcoming municipal budget talks.

Sundridge council noted that the municipality already has financial commitments with the Sundridge and District Medical Centre and the Almaguin Highlands Health Centre in Burk's Falls.

It's the same story with the neighbouring municipality of the Township of Strong which shares the expense to maintain the Sundridge and District Medical Centre with Sundridge. Before committing any final amount, Strong council plans to discuss what its local share should be during its budget deliberations. According to the assessment formula for the Almaguin communities, Strong is being asked to contribute a little more than $1-million.

The Township of Perry, which is looking at a $1.7 million commitment based on its assessment, is committing $50,000 this year toward the hospital project.

Perry council will review what to allocate as its commitment in future years one year at a time based on its budget talks for each specific year.

The Almaguin communities are being asked to raise their share of the project costs over 12 years.

The Village of Burk's Falls' share is about $281,000 but discussions from a recent council meeting indicate the Village plans to contribute a maximum of $240,000 using a multi year plan. Beginning this year, the town council will start putting $15,000 annually into a reserve account over 12 years dedicated solely for the hospital project. It plans to raise the money by adding a special levy of about 1 percent to the budget each year.

Although that approach doesn't get town council to its $240,000 commitment, Councillor John Wilson said if the municipality invests the annual contribution of $15,000 into something like GICs over the years, the accumulated interest will lessen the gap.

Mayor Chris Hope agreed, adding that approach could get the Village within 60 to 70 percent of the commitment. Hope said by then, the remaining outstanding amount can be taken out of municipal reserves or a future council could introduce a short term tax.

Of the 12 Almaguin communities only the town councils of Armour Township and the Township of McMurrich/Monteith have agreed to put up their entire local share.

Armour council has agreed to contribute $1.3 million over 12 years as its share while McMurrich/Monteith has committed to $798,750 as its share.

All 12 municipalities have agreed to hold back 20 percent of the total amount that's raised in the Highlands because they want the holdback to be applied specifically toward health care in Almaguin.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

