Major Australian banks hit by website outage

Southwest Airlines is among those experiencing website difficulties

Major Australian banks are experiencing website outages, according to the tracking site Downdetector.

Issues were reported with the sites of ANZ, Westpac, St George, ME bank, Macquarie Bank, Allianz, and the Commonwealth Bank.

Banking apps are also being affected.

Early on Thursday, multiple airlines in the US and Australia also suffered outages - among them American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Australia.

It's unclear if the outages are linked or what is causing them.

"We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services," Commonwealth Bank told AFP. "This issue is affecting multiple organisations, including many of the major banks."

We’re aware some of our customers have experienced problems accessing our services.



We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work through resolving the issue.



We’ll continue to keep you updated here. — Westpac Bank (@Westpac) June 17, 2021

The bank website outages began at about 16:10 local time (0510 GMT), the Downdetector website showed.

Virgin Australia tweeted that its website and guest contact centre were suffering a system failure.

It comes a day after Southwest Airlines cancelled almost 300 flights and delayed 562 over a computer reservation issue.